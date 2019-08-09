Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 214.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. 11,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,612. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

