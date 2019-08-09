Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $16.65 Per Share

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Equities research analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Allergan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $16.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2020 earnings at $16.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

NYSE:AGN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75. Allergan has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

