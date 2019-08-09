Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,173 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.45.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $153.63. 117,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

