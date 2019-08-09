Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €221.65 ($257.73).

FRA ALV opened at €201.10 ($233.84) on Monday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €212.74.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

