Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

AZSEY stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88. Allianz has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Allianz had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

