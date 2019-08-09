Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,373.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,190.84. 56,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,711. The stock has a market cap of $811.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

