Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 4.5%

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 100,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $181.87 million and a P/E ratio of -210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

