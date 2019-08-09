Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 18,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,871. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,344.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,929 shares of company stock worth $517,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 728.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

