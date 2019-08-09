ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.72% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $48,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 247.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $42.71 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59.

