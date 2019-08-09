ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of SDOG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. 7,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $46.88.

