Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 1,323,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,369,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A number of research firms have commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 656.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,658,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,097 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.