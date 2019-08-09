Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) Receives $96.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AABA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

AABA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,771. Altaba has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AABA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altaba in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Altaba in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Altaba in the second quarter valued at about $30,656,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

