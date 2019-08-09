Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading 16.7% Higher

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI)’s stock price traded up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 237,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average session volume of 74,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07.

Altai Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

