Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Boosted by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 962,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 5,200,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,226. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

