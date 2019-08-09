Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark downgraded shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.19. 273,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$21.67 and a 1-year high of C$38.74.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total value of C$59,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,866 shares in the company, valued at C$1,000,774.17.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

