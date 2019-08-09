Alumina (ASX:AWC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.25. Alumina shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 22,712,032 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Alumina Company Profile (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

