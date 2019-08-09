AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 8,199,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

