AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by ($1.38), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS.

AMERCO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,365. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $403.92.

Get AMERCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 72.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 567.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,572,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the period. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.