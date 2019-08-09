Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.47, 135,040 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 122,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ameresco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ameresco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameresco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ameresco by 508.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

