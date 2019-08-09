American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16,538.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,819,000 after acquiring an additional 973,948 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 533,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,075,000 after acquiring an additional 481,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,189,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Mark C. Mccullough sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $128,972.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,406. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

