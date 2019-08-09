American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $56.02. 445,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01. American International Group has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,272 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 447,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

