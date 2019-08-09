American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AMSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in American Superconductor by 413.6% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Superconductor by 175.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Superconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

