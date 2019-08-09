Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million.

Shares of ARREF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,010. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARREF. ValuEngine downgraded Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

