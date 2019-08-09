Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $26.00. Ames National shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $244.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

In related news, CFO John L. Pierschbacher bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $39,465 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ames National by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ames National by 534.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

