Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams Sells 425 Shares

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.66. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

