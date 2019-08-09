Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 7,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,144. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $921.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $134,350.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

