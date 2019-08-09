Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Amphenol worth $112,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 138.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 408,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 26.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,916,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 396,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,993,000 after acquiring an additional 337,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $27,049,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. 25,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,813. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

