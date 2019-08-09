AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYK) to Issue $0.88 Final Dividend

AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:AYK) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

ASX:AYK remained flat at $A$21.41 ($15.18) during trading hours on Friday. AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$17.51 ($12.42) and a 12 month high of A$22.78 ($16.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$20.06.

AMYF FOUR/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile

Australian Masters Yield Fund No 4 Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in senior bonds, loans, subordinated debt, hybrid securities, structured income securities, government bonds, cash and cash equivalents.

