Analysts Anticipate Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.20). Beigene reported earnings of ($2.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($12.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.01) to ($9.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($12.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.78) to ($7.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The firm had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other Beigene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 15,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $1,880,027.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,911,518 shares in the company, valued at $489,370,016.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $1,362,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,246,573.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,916 shares of company stock worth $7,419,025 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,799,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Beigene by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $132.83. 11,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51. Beigene has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

