Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Guess? posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.53%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

GES stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,439. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 119.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 452.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

