Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.54%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,517,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,147,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,767,000 after purchasing an additional 321,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,000.9% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

