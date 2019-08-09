Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $37.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.16 million and the lowest is $36.43 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $153.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $154.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.15 million, with estimates ranging from $164.88 million to $172.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.93 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 12.47%. MiX Telematics’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. ValuEngine lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 207,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,057. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous dividend of $0.01. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

