Analysts Expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford.

NASDAQ AINC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40. Ashford has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $95.58.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

