Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 80,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.