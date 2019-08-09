Analysts Expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock worth $382,000,950. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.31. 80,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

