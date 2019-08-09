Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,183 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $29,515.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,195 shares in the company, valued at $104,665.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,690 shares of company stock valued at $67,347. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Busey by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Busey by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Busey by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,611. First Busey has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

