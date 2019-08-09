Analysts Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMLP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 96.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 66,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 347,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

