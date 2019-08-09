Analysts Expect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

SEAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,974. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Robert M. Pons acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,517.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney acquired 126,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $51,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 151,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 91.8% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 633,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

