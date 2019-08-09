Analysts Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.78. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

SSD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 8,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $90,801.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

