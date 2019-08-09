Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mediagrif Interactive Technologies alerts:

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:MDF traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$5.67. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million.

In other Mediagrif Interactive Technologies news, Senior Officer Paul Bourque bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.20 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,347.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -23.16%.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.