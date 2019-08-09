Analysts Offer Predictions for Mallinckrodt PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $8.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.84. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $477.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

In other Mallinckrodt news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,091.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.