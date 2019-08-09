Analysts Set $10.50 Price Target for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461. The company has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

