Analysts Set $46.00 Target Price for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.48. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

