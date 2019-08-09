Analysts Set T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target at $5.13

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 1,583,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

