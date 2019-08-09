Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Andersons stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 1,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,496. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANDE. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price objective on Andersons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 77,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

