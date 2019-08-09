ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.30 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,966.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,625,189.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 55,466.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.