ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells $20,415.59 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $20,415.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.27. 470,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $215.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in ANSYS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.22.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

