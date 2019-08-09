Aragon (ANT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,405.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00007028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Liqui. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $36,405.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00255986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.01184514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00018946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00087873 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Bittrex, Bitfinex, AirSwap, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

