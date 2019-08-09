Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $723.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.28 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

ARCO stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,211,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1,861.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 214,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

