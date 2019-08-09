Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $85,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

