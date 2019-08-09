Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Receives $28.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 48,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,319,045.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock worth $37,208,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ares Management by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 25.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

